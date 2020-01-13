’Jai Mummy Di’ star Sunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh’s upcoming film Jai Mummy Di has already garnered a lot of attention and is all ready to hit the screens later this week. This fresh content has kept the level of hype in the upward trends and the fans are counting days to see the actor on screen. Recently, as the actor was out and about in the city, Sunny got swarmed with fan love and we’re loving it!

Sunny Singh recently attended an event and was surrounded by his fans from all four sides and they wanted to click photographs. Everyone seemed super excited to see the actor. Sunny was extremely content on receiving all this love and attention and even clicked selfies with the fans. He ate it all up and enjoyed the taste totally and even the fact that so many people were around the actor, Sunny still gave a picture to all and that is really praiseworthy.

Currently, the actor is on a promotional spree for the upcoming release Jai Mummy Di which is all set to hit the screens later this week.

Actor Sunny Singh’s recent film ‘Ujda Chaman’ created an uproar amongst the audience for the actor’s impressive acting skills and brave choice of script. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh also did a guest appearance in friend Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Sunny's immense talent and prolific on-screen presence have created a rage among the viewers and the viewers are demanding more. On the work front, Sunny Singh will next be seen in Jai Mummy Di which will hit the screens on 17th January 2020.