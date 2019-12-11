”Jai Mummy Di's first poster gives us a glimpse of Sunny Singh and Sonnali Seygall's hush-hush quirky comedy"

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh is in the industrious phase of his career right now. The acknowledgment that he received for his last release is both humbling and rewarding for the and now he is back with yet another quirky comedy titled “Jai Mummy Di”.

Sunny Singh took to his insta handle to give us a glimpse of the first poster and we can't wait to watch the movie.

"Maa ka Pyaar ya Pyaar ki Maa ki aankh!

#JaiMummyDi trailer out tomorrow. Releasing on 17th Jan.

@jaimummydi @sonnalliseygall #SupriyaPathak @poonam_dhillon_ @navjotgulati @luv_films @tseries.official #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar"

The versatile actor will be seen opposite Sonnalli Seygall in this latest family comedy. The duo left everyone impressed with their endearing chemistry in Luv Ranjan's cult comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama and will yet again strike a chord with the audience with their epic coming timing.

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

A day before the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di, the makers unveiled the first official poster featuring Sunny Singh and his beautiful co-star Sonnalli Seygall. Interestingly, the poster also sees the two phenomenal actors - Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon holding their respective children over their shoulders. While in the air, the actors dressed as bride and groom are trying to get close.

By the looks of the poster, we are sure of how epic and a laugh riot the movie is going to be. As the title hints itself, Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy that revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between the mothers of the protagonists and how it affects their romance.

The actor, who is currently seen in a cameo appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Kartik Aaryan, says that he loved working on it.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. It is presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films’ Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Jai Mummy di releases on releases on 17th January 2020.