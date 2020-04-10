Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor set sibling goals; their video is relatable; watch

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular film actresses. The Bollywood diva has immense fan following. Fans admire her for her acting chops and style statements.

On the personal front, Janhvi shares an adorable bond with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The sisters set major sibling goals. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, the daughters of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi have been giving us a sneak peek into their everyday life which simply looks amazing and relatable. As Khushi recently returned to Mumbai from New York where she was pursuing her film studies due to the pandemic, the star kid is making up most of her loss time that she didn’t get during her study period. Now that a lockdown has been declared and everyone is in house arrest, it seems like this is the best time for Khushi to spend as much time as possible with her elder sister Janhvi.

The duo always treats us with some delightful videos. Janhvi recently shared a video on the Instagram story where Khushi gets her sister all dressed up to go nowhere amidst the lockdown. While sharing the video, she captioned it as, “Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere.” LoL.

Take a look.