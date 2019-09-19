Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s RoohiAfza postponed; Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium to release in its place

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s production house, Maddock Films announced the release date of two of their major films. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza was being filmed in different locations in India and a while back had been wrapped up. For the same, Dinesh had tied up once again with Rajkummar for a horror-comedy. Now, the film’s release date has been pushed and in its place, Angrezi Medium, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan, will be released on the same date.

As per Dinesh Vijan’s production house, Maddock Films, Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun Sharma starrer was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on 20 March 2020. However, the film’s release date has been postponed to 17 April 2020, and Angrezi Medium starring Kareena, Irrfan and Radhika will come out on the same date. RoohiAfza has been shot in places like Roorkee, Manali and a village near Agra and is based on a folk tale. In the film, Janhvi will be seen in a double role.