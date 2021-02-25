Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her 'Sexy Back' as she steps out for the promotion of Roohi

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is having a busy schedule nowadays, the actress who won the hearts of the fans with her cuteness and her acting right from the debut movie Dhadak, later the star was appreciated in Gunjan Saxena the Kargil Gir. The actress now is all set to scare the audiences with her upcoming horror Comedy titled, Roohi.

Team Roohi is all set for the promotions of the movie and they stepped out for the same, and the actress was spotted redefining her looks all over again as she grabs the attention with her amazing outfit, the diva was seen giving major fashion goals during her promotional events.

The actress was seen in bright pink pants and a backless top grabbing all the attention of the fans and looking glamorous as ever.

Have a look:

Well, no doubt the diva defines being stunning all over again in these pictures and we really cannot take our eyes off her from these pictures.

Talking about the movie Roohi, the movie is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. It tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

On the work front, apart from Roohi, the actress has Anand Rai’s production venture, GoodLuck Jerry, she will also be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s periodic drama, Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others.

