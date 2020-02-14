News

Janhvi Kapoor is in love!

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor's year began on a high note with great reviews on her Netflix film, Ghost Stories. Next up for her is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Valentine’s Day is popularly known as the day of love for many. However, love can come in different forms for a person. For Janhvi, her recent lunch date with a friend ended up revealing her love. In the past too, Janhvi has often declared her love for food, and a few weeks back, she had even shared a photo of herself relishing her favourite dessert before hitting the ramp for a fashion show. 

On Thursday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a boomerang posted by her friend and in the same, she can be seen slurping up spaghetti from a bowl. With an adorable expression on her face, we can see Janhvi’s eternal love for food in the post.

