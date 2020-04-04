News

Janhvi Kapoor question to her trainer is all of us amidst the lockdown!

04 Apr 2020 01:08 PM

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is not only a talented actress but also a fitness enthusiast. Given the current Coronavirus crisis, the entire nation is under a lockdown. Janhvi Kapoor is also staying safe at home.
Now since all gyms across the nation are shut, Janhvi obviously cannot stick to her gym regime, and while most actors have turned their house into gyms, Janhvi does not seem to be working out.

The Dhadak actress got on a video call with her trainer, Namrata Purohit, and revealed that she feels she has become chubby. Namrata shared a photo of her video call with Janhvi wherein the actress was seen signaling to her cheek and telling her trainer that she has become chubby. Alongside the photo, Namrata wrote, 'I love this person! She’s trying to say she’s got chubby! I think she’s just super cute! However we shall workout tomorrow.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht.

