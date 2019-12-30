News

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Kiara Advani in Mr. Lele

By FarhanKhan
30 Dec 2019 10:12 PM

MUMBAI: It was previously reported that Varun Dhawan was to collaborate with Shashank Khaitan in a movie tentatively titled Mr Lele that would star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading ladies.

But as per sources, Kiara has dropped the project, and Janhvi Kapoor may have filled her place. Kiara had to back out of the project owing to date issues. After her shot to fame with her box office blockbuster Kabir Singh, the actress has been getting quite some interesting projects.

However, since she has already got a lot in her kitty, she was unable to commit to this project. In the year 2020, she has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

While Kiara was previously seen with Varun Dhawan in the movie Kalank in a brief cameo, this would have been their first full-fledged movie together.

Janhvi will be taking Kiara’s role and mark her first collaboration with the Dilwale actor.

 

 

