Janhvi Kapoor’s STYLE GAME is always on point

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak, enjoys a huge fan following. With her debut film, the star kid has made a fan base for herself. She is also known for her style statements. The actress, who is now prepping for her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, makes work out attire look like runway couture in her latest picture.



Well, in addition to her acting chops and style statements, Janhvi is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips her gym session when she is in Mumbai. From the past few days, the actress is visiting her sister Khushi Kapoor in New York with her dad Boney Kapoor. Even though the Dhadak girl has been chilling, she hasn’t been skipping her gym sessions. Her latest photo on social media gives us a glimpse of her post workout glow. Seeing her latest picture, one can surely see that Janhvi can slay in athleisure and make it look like runway couture. The young star is seen sporting a pink bralette with a blingy silver shrug and black jogger shorts. Janhvi is seen striking a pose in front of her gym.



Take a look below: