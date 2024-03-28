Janhvi Kapoor's Comment Sparks Sister Goals with Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI : Khushi Kapoor has once again captivated fans with a candid glimpse into her life, as she shares a series of images on Instagram, showcasing her moments of high fashion flair and cherished moments with her beloved dogs, Panda and Mochi.

Khushi Kapoor's camera roll dump offers a rare peek into her personal life, highlighting her authenticity and relatable moments of her daily routine. From glamorous fashion shoots to candid snapshots of her everyday life, Khushi invites her fans into her world, sharing her journey as a rising star.

Among the highlights of Khushi's camera roll dump is a heartfelt comment from her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, saying, "Come home" accompanied with a sad face emoji.  Their bond, shining through even when miles apart, proves that they are true sister goals. 

As Khushi Kapoor continues to make her mark in the entertainment world, her candid and relatable presence on social media resonates with audiences worldwide. With each post, she not only flaunts her impeccable style but also embodies the essence of authenticity, inspiring fans to embrace their true selves.

 
Khushi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor TellyChakkar
