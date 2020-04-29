Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor come together for this project

MUMBAI: Star kid Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak in 2018. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter and was loved by the audience for her performance. Right from her first movie, the late Sridevi's daughter has made a special place in our hearts.

The actress frequently makes headlines. She often gets clicked in her gym looks, and we have seen her dedication to fitness in her work-out videos.

The diva was last seen in her digital debut film Ghost Stories. Although she had a small role, her performance was appreciated.

Janhvi is quite active on social media. She keeps updating her fans about her daily routine.

We all are trying to make the best of the lockdown by engaging in hobbies and spending time with our loved ones.

Meanwhile, the actress shared an amazing picture where we see her with her sister and father, playing an interesting card game.

Have a look.



Janhvi took to her Instagram to share this picture of herself playing cards with her sister and father at home. The actress was wearing a loose white t-shirt teamed with pyjamas, while Khushi was in a red hoodie paired with shorts. She captioned the picture, 'Rare moment of me almost winning captured'.

This is a very sweet post with a silent message that we should make the most of the quarantine with our family and loved ones.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in a biopic titled 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'RoohiAfza' with co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht', and Colin D'Cunha's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

