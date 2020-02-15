Jasleen Royal dedicates her new single to her dog

MUMBAI: "Love you zindagi" fame singer Jasleen Royal is all set to unveil her new single, titled "Nit Nit", which will be a dog music video.
The video features Jasleen's dog, and is directed by Dar Gai.
"The song is about a girl going through a heartbreak and her dog helps her to discover herself again. It explores the unsaid bond between a pet and a human and how your dog is your best friend. In the video, I have featured my own dog which makes it really personal and special.
"Kobe (Jasleen's dog) is someone who makes Bombay home for me and is a perfect playmate and a companion. In fact, this song is inspired by a true life incident I faced years ago and I can safely say you don't need men to validate your worth and happiness," Jasleen said.
"Nit Nit" is penned by Aditya Sharma.
Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?
Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment