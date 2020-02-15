News

Jasleen Royal dedicates her new single to her dog

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: "Love you zindagi" fame singer Jasleen Royal is all set to unveil her new single, titled "Nit Nit", which will be a dog music video.

The video features Jasleen's dog, and is directed by Dar Gai.

"The song is about a girl going through a heartbreak and her dog helps her to discover herself again. It explores the unsaid bond between a pet and a human and how your dog is your best friend. In the video, I have featured my own dog which makes it really personal and special.

"Kobe (Jasleen's dog) is someone who makes Bombay home for me and is a perfect playmate and a companion. In fact, this song is inspired by a true life incident I faced years ago and I can safely say you don't need men to validate your worth and happiness," Jasleen said.

"Nit Nit" is penned by Aditya Sharma.

 

Tags Jasleen Royal Love You Zindagi singer Nit Nit dog music video directed by Dar Gai Kobe Aditya Sharma TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here