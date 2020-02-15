Jasleen Royal dedicates her new single to her dog

MUMBAI: "Love you zindagi" fame singer Jasleen Royal is all set to unveil her new single, titled "Nit Nit", which will be a dog music video.

The video features Jasleen's dog, and is directed by Dar Gai.

"The song is about a girl going through a heartbreak and her dog helps her to discover herself again. It explores the unsaid bond between a pet and a human and how your dog is your best friend. In the video, I have featured my own dog which makes it really personal and special.

"Kobe (Jasleen's dog) is someone who makes Bombay home for me and is a perfect playmate and a companion. In fact, this song is inspired by a true life incident I faced years ago and I can safely say you don't need men to validate your worth and happiness," Jasleen said.

"Nit Nit" is penned by Aditya Sharma.