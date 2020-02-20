News

Javed Akhtar lashes out at Shekhar Kapur

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar recently announced the much-awaited remake of the classic film Mr. India. 

There were even rumours of Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up for Mr.India 2.While the former was said to step into the shoes of Anil Kapoor and head the titular role of Mr.India, Khan had been approached to play the antagonist Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri in the original film. However, no confirmation had been made of the same.

Soon after the announcement, director Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the original Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer, expressed his displeasure over the remake.

'No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without  permission from the original creators of the film', Shehkhar had tweeted.

And now, Javed Akhtar has lashed out at Shekhar for his reaction about the Mr. India remake. 

'Today Shekhar Kapur is offended because no one has consulted him about this new project. Why should they? They may or may not be morally bound to inform the people involved with the original film. But they are not legally bound to do so. And where was his sense of creative outrage when he had disregarded the bound script of Mr India that we had given to producer Boney Kapoor and Shekhar? Shekhar chose to do his own thing back then. Today when other people are doing the same he is upset.'

Credits: India Forums

