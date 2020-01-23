Jawaani Jaaneman: Bollywood newbie Alaya shares her thoughts on love!

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s forthcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman is creating quite a buzz in B-town. The trailer of the film was loved by the audience and the latest song Ole Ole 2.0 is getting a great response. The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F.

Alaya is very excited about it. When the Bollywood newbie was asked to share her thoughts on love, she said, 'I just love, love! I fall in love every day with people and experiences, and even food.'

'There should be more love in the world and more people should fall in love with everything. My longest-running relationship was one year and 4 months. I haven’t really been in many relationships,' she added.

'I don’t believe in just getting into a relationship, pointlessly. Relationships take so much time. I currently I do not have much time because of my training as an actress and my journey in Bollywood, which has just begun,' the actress shared.

'Anyway, today cultures and mindsets are changing. People don’t want to rush into relationships as much. Now it is more casual. Well, I don’t know though, this change can either be good, or bad could. Only time will tell,' she concluded.

