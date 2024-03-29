Jawan, Jab We Met, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more movies fans are DEMANDING sequels for

MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since we have been watching a lot of remakes and sequels and while some were loved by the audience, others faced a question ‘Why was this made?’ The Golmaal franchise, the Singham franchise (Which has now evolved into a cop universe), and Housefull franchise are examples of some of the most loved sequels or installments that were loved by the audience.

Even movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur2, Phir Hera Pheri, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Angrezi Medium, Gadar 2, Aashiqui 2, and Dream girl 2 are some of the second parts which were loved by the audiences.

However, there are movies which, according to the audience, deserve to have a second part or a sequel. Here are movies chosen by the audience which deserve to have a sequel or a second part.

Ghajini

Directed by A R Murugadoss, this movie starred Asin, Aamir Khan, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat. Sanjay, played by Aamir Khan, suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With the help of tattoos on his body, he sets out to find his fiancee’s killer. In the end, we see how Sanjay punishes the killer but the audience are demanding for a sequel where the story can show how things would go if Ghajini was to meet a lookalike of Sanjana, his fiancée, played by Asin.

Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This is one of the most loved rom com movies where we get to see a crazy and entertaining love story of Aditya (Played by Shahid Kapoor) and Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan). While in the end we see them getting happily married, the fans are now demanding to see Aditya and Geet’s life after marriage and how they stay in love after falling in it.

Rockstar

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shammi Kapoor. It is till date one of the most touching love stories and the fans always praise this movie not just for the story and the performance but also for the album. While we see in the end how JJ loses Heer to bone marrow amnesia, there are fans who are demanding a sequel of the movie showing JJ’s younger sister’s story about how she grows up seeing his brother’s suffering and what kind of musician she becomes.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer movie was loved by everyone, especially the youth as it talks about exploring, not just the outer world but also our inner self and exploring relationships. We surely see a happy ending of Bunny getting together with Naina but the fans are now eager to see what kind of a husband Bunny would become after marriage and the sweet romance between the two.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The movie shows three friends out on a bachelor trip where they start to experience something beyond their understanding and come to terms with their life. We see Arjun (played by Hrithik Roshan) and Laila (played by Katrina Kaif) getting married in the end but the fans are now eager to see a comedy journey of how things would go between Imraan (played by Farhan Akhtar) and his love interest Nuria (played by Ariadna Cabrol). This is why the fans are asking for another bachelor trip and this time in India.

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, this movie stars the superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathy. It is an action-packed movie with a lot of plot holes spotted by fans for a sequel. In an interview, Atlee had confirmed that the movie is open ended. So fans are now eager to see Atlee announcing a sequel to the movie and see what mission Sanjay Dutt has brought for Vkram Rathod played by Shah Rukh Khan.

