Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned body in red outfit

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2019 11:12 AM

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect figure in a red two-piece athleisure outfit as she soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida this Christmas.

The 50-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing "Baby, it's warm outside", reports people.com.

Lopez styled the look with round metal sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek top bun.

She added the hashtags "#ChristmasInMiami" and "#ChristmasEveSleigh" while giving her fiance Alex Rodriguez a photo credit for taking the photo.

Rodriguez shared the post on his own page and wrote: "My favourite gift is the one in red."

Source: IANS

past seven days