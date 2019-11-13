Jimmy to be seen in 'different avatar' in 'Rangbaaz Phirse'

MUMBAI: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who will be a part of the second season of "Rangbaaz", says he will be seen in a completely different avatar in the upcoming crime thriller series.



"'Rangbaaz Phirse' is a special show, a story of how an individual is not born a criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him. Ironically, I knew the story of the first part even before it went on the floor and it was at that time I had decided that I would love to be a part of this series," he said.



He added: "So, when ZEE5 approached me with the second season, I immediately said yes. You will see me in a completely different avatar and I cannot wait for everyone to watch the show."



The poster of "Rangbaaz Phirse" was unveiled on Wednesday featuring Jimmy. In the poster, the actor is seen sporting a heavy beard and wielding a gun.



"Rangbaaz Phirse" will be premiering on December 25 on ZEE5.



The first season featuring Saqib Saleem released in December 2018. It was set against the rustic background of the Gorakhpur of the 1990s.