JIMMY SHEIRGILL’S POWER-PACKED DIALOGUES AS AMARPAL SINGH IN RANGBAAZ PHIRSE

MUMBAI: ZEE5’s flagship show Rangbaaz Phirse gained instant popularity and continues to perform extremely well on the platform. The series has witnessed repeat audiences, which is a rare occurrence in the OTT space.

The nine-episode series starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Sushant Singh, Gul Panag, Spruha Joshi, Sharad Kelkar and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles, highlights how an individual is #NotBornACriminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him.

Rangbaaz Phirse is an engaging crime thriller with lots of action, drama, political threads and heavy duty dialogues.

Here are some of Jimmy Sheirgill’s most popular ones as Amarpal Singh, the lead protagonist

“Rangbaaz toh khatm ho sakta hai par shareer mai khoon se bhi tez , daudne waali Rangbaazi nahi.”

“Ek baar bandook se goli nikal gayi phir goli jaaney aur nishaana jaaney, chalaaney waala toh sirf dekh sakta hai!”

Sabki Samadhi Yahi Banegi

“Kuch logon ke saath galat karo toh woh poori duniya ko Sahi kar dete hai........aur phir taaqat aur rudbey se bhari, Rangbaazi ek zaroorat nahi aadat ban jaati hai..”

“Amarpal Singh Sarkar Banwa bhi sakta hai aur ghira bhi sakta hai!!”

