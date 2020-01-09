News

JNU violence:  Twitterati question Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's silence

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. The actress will be next seen in Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 

Currently, the actress is making headlines not just for her upcoming film but also for her JNU visit. Some are supporting her move while others are not. The entire nation was taken aback with a shock when the news of a group of masked goons trespassing on the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and beating up the students and teachers alike broke out. The netizens took to their social media handles and expressed their dissent on the mob violence. Many B-Town celebs such as Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and others too voiced their disfavour on the issue. Last evening, Deepika Padukone visited JNU in order to lend her support to the protest against the mob attack that happened with the JNU students. Standing beside JNUSU Aishe Ghosh who suffered from a severe head injury after the attack, Deepika formed a part of the protest. 

While many applauded the actress for her brave act, other big celebrities such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt addressed the issue on their social media handles as well. However, speaking of A-list actors in Bollywood, the biggest names in the industry, the three Khans remained mum over the issue and landed in a soup for the same. Where DP was being praised, on the other hand, some social media users seemed to target Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on their silence. 

