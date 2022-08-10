Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

A Rajasthani youth, who was arrested in a joint operation by Mumbai and Jodhpur Police, was produced before a Magistrate Court which sent him to seven-day police custody, an official said here on Monday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 19:18
movie_image: 
Salman Khan sent to police custody

MUMBAI : A Rajasthani youth, who was arrested in a joint operation by Mumbai and Jodhpur Police, was produced before a Magistrate Court which sent him to seven-day police custody, an official said here on Monday.

The accused, identified as one Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag, 21, was nabbed on Sunday for allegedly sending an email threatening to kill Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan last week.

Cracking into the probe, the Bandra Police Station registered an FIR on March 18 and with tech-intel traced the email originating to Rajasthan.

They shared the information with the Jodhpur Police, who tracked down Siyag and after zeroing in on his location, they went in a combined operation to nab him on Sunday morning.

The Bandra Police team said that the arrested Siyag is a history-sheeter and wanted by the Rajasthan and Punjab Police in different cases and has some cases lodged against him in that state.

These include a case filed in the Sardarpura Police Station in Rajasthan and threatening the killed singer Siddhu Moosewala's father in an email threat, registered by the Mansa Police Station in Punjab.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the Bandra Police lodged the FIR against mafiosi Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates Goldie Brar and Rohit for the threat email sent to the actor's aide, Prashant Gunjalkar.

It had referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi's interview in which he made a chilling claim, that "his life's aim was to kill Salman Khan".

The email in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police booked him also following a complaint lodged by Gunjalkar.

The communication also advised that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he (Garg) would arrange it.

The Bandra Police had immediately swung into action, geared up security outside Salman's home in Bandra West and lodged the FIR against the accused, Siyag, who was nabbed within a week.

SOURCE-IANS

Rajasthani Mumbai Jodhpur Police Magistrate Court Salman Khan Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag Garg Brar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 19:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage
MUMBAI :  Former actress and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani recently recalled an uncomfortable...
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu
MUMBAI :  A social media user has compared Bollywood stars to cities and reacting to that celebrities such as Kareena...
Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me
MUMBAI : On World Theatre Day, actress Neha Joshi talked about her interest in doing theatre and also revealed that she...
Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3
MUMBAI : A Rajasthani youth, who was arrested in a joint operation by Mumbai and Jodhpur Police, was produced before a...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Viaan saves Katha from an accident
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Gstaad
After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gstaad
After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu
Theatre is like oxygen to me
Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
Starts the shoot for her next film
Kriti Sanon marks new beginnings! Starts the shoot for her next film 'The Crew'
What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?
What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update
Must Read! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update: Rani Mukerji starrer does very well; Rajkummar Rao’s film fails to get the audiences to theatres