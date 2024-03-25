Johnny Depp breaks silence on his ‘Blow’ co-star accusing him of verbal abuse

MUMBAI :Johnny Depp has been one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He has been part of several blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, among many others. The actor was recently in the news for his very publicised divorce and harassment lawsuit case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Of late Johnny has been in the news after his 2001 film Blow’s co-star Lola Glaudini accused him of verbal abuse. The actor has now opened up about the allegation in a recent podcast. The Sleepy Hollow actor’s representative said, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Galudini revealed that director Ted Demme asked her to laugh out loud after Johnny Depp delivered his monolouge.

She said, “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, 'Who the … do you think you are? Who the … do you think you are? I'm out here, and I'm trying to say my lines and you're pulling focus. You idiot. Oh, now, oh now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? The quiet that you are right now, that's how you stay.”

She added, “This was my first studio movie, I'd just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.”

She said that Depp later approached her and gave her a “a non-apology apology”. She also mentioned that director Ted who passed away in 2002 never apologised to her after the incident.

