Johnny Depp breaks silence on his ‘Blow’ co-star accusing him of verbal abuse

Of late Johnny has been in the news after his 2001 film Blow’s co-star Lola Glaudini accused him of verbal abuse. The actor has now opened up about the allegation in a recent podcast.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Johnny Depp

MUMBAI :Johnny Depp has been one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He has been part of several blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, among many others. The actor was recently in the news for his very publicised divorce and harassment lawsuit case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Also Read-Johnny Depp says he's 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth' with 'loads of cavities'

Of late Johnny has been in the news after his 2001 film Blow’s co-star Lola Glaudini accused him of verbal abuse. The actor has now opened up about the allegation in a recent podcast. The Sleepy Hollow actor’s representative said, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Galudini revealed that director Ted Demme asked her to laugh out loud after Johnny Depp delivered his monolouge. 

She said, “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, 'Who the … do you think you are? Who the … do you think you are? I'm out here, and I'm trying to say my lines and you're pulling focus. You idiot. Oh, now, oh now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? The quiet that you are right now, that's how you stay.”

She added, “This was my first studio movie, I'd just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.”

She said that Depp later approached her and gave her a “a non-apology apology”. She also mentioned that director Ted who passed away in 2002 never apologised to her after the incident.

Also Read-What! Elon Musk came to Amber Heard's rescue when Johnny Depp ditched her, here's what happened

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Prokerala 

 

 

 

 

Johnny Depp Amber Heard Blow Captain Jack Sparrow Pirates Of The Caribbean sleepy Hollow Charlie and the chocolate factory The Tourist Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Sonal Panwar talks about Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan!
MUMBAI: Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, which is produced under their banner Edit II, completed...
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
MUMBAI: Ace choreographer director Rajit Dev has been working for quite sometime now and has given big hits in music...
Jigna Vora shares her experience on a recent visit to prestigious Christ University
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Jigna Vora has been travelling a lot post her stint in Bigg Boss. She went to Christ...
Shaukat Shaikh talks about Ramadan
MUMBAI: Real estate tycoon and line producer Shaukat Shaikh says that Ramadan is the most treasured time for him during...
Simplicity is the main USP of the show: Sneha Raikar on Udne Ki Aasha
MUMBAI: Sneha Raikar is currently seen as the lead character Sailee’s mother in Rahul Tewary Production House’s debut...
Recent Stories
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
Vishal Sudarshanwar
Yodha actor Vishal Sudarshanwar speaks about his working experience in the film Yodha!
Kriti
Kriti Kharbanda opens up on Pulkit Samrat carrying tampons and sanitary pads; Sparking mixed reactions among netizens!
Samantha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the health crisis faced during the filming of 'Citadel'; Says ‘It was very strenuous’
Tanushree
Tanushree Dutta speaks about turning 40, #MeToo movement and much more; ‘I’m a cog in a wheel’
Tripti
Tripti Dimri opens up about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, ‘you can expect a lot of spooky elements’