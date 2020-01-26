News

John's Peshawari chappals in 'Mumbai Saga' sourced from Dubai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jan 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: John Abraham's latest gangsta look from the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga" has gone viral on the Internet. Wearing a black outfit and leaning against a powerbike, the 47-year-old is looking killer in new avatar.

Not only this, he is also seen wearing Peshawari chappals and sporting a teeka. The chappals are not ordinary ones, they were specially sourced from Dubai.

Giving more details about John's look, Naahid Shah, the stylist of Sanjay Gupta's film, said: "Sanjay Sir is very particular when it comes to styling in his film and after scouting a lot me and my team flew down to Dubai to get these Vintage Peshawari chappals for this particular look."

"Mumbai Saga" is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is scheduled to release on June 19. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover.

Tags > John Abraham, Naahid Shah, Sanjay Gupta, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
25 Jan 2020 06:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss is BIASED towards Siddharth Shukla | Vishal shouldn’t have been punished- Vishal’s brother
Bigg Boss is BIASED towards Siddharth Shukla |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Jan 2020 06:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai to have a fight again | Rashami Desai to get caught by Himesh
Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai to have a fight... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days