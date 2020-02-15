News

Jonita Gandhi surprised with rap act at brother's sangeet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who has belted out hits like "Sau Tarah Ke" and "Lagdi Hai Thaai" among many others, gave a surprise performance at her brother's sangeet.

The singer, who is currently in her hometown in Toronto, took everyone by suprise with a dance and rap act.

Jonita rapped her brother Mandeep and Mohua's love story to begin with and also danced to her own hit track "Dil Ka Telephone" from Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer "Dream Girl".

Dressed in a red sharara, Jonita nailed the performance and got cheered on by her friends and family as seen in the video on her Instagram.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

Tags Jonita Gandhi Sau Tarah Ke Lagdi Hai Thaai Dil Ka Telephone Ayushamnn Khurrana Dream Girl TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here