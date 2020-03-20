”Journaling can help keep your negative thoughts in check and also fuel creativity”, shares Sanya Malhotra giving us best fitness mantras!

MUMBAI: Popularly known as the ‘Dangal’ girl, Sanya Malhotra is known for her impeccable performances and even so, her vibrant, relatable outlook. The actress has a busy 2020 lined up for herself with back to back projects but to keep it all in check with her well being, the actress has a regime which is highly relatable and here’s what you cannot miss out on- her mantras!

Telling us how she trains and maintains her fitness, the actress shares, “Yoga and meditation help me keep calm in these times of distress because I am a very sensitive person. I start my day with breathing exercises followed by a workout to get those endorphins flowing. I have a couple of resistance bands with which it’s easy to train at home. Otherwise I use water bottles or even a backpack filled with books to add weight to the squats.”

Bringing us those perfect slams and moves with her debut itself, Sanya adds, “I also love boxing; getting in a few punches and kicks can be good exercise. It can be tempting to spend all day binge-watching shows and films but it’s important to take a break every now and then and move. Interval training is quick, easy and effective. Also, since it is a time of self-distancing, journaling can help keep your negative thoughts in check and also fuel creativity.” Definitely, at a time when the pandemic is at large and self isolation the best decision, Sanya’s mantras are everything one needs to know and imbibe.

Actress Sanya Malhotra has a busy 2020 ahead of her with multiple releases in the pipeline. The actress has grown better and bigger with time and in 2020 is having a stellar line up of projects like Sanya is going to portray on-screen. Sanya's upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga's Pagglait and Anurag Basu's Ludo.

Definitely, all those mantras coming from Sanya are inspiring and making us kick away those weekday blues to be fitter, more positive and everything well!