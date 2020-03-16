Jubin Nautiyal: Rarely do we get the opportunity to sing for a young college album

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is all pepped up as his song 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' from the film 'Middle Class Love' is out.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Jubin Nautiyal: Rarely do we get the opportunity to sing for a young college album

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is all pepped up as his song 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' from the film 'Middle Class Love' is out.

Jubin Nautiyal says: "Rarely do we get the opportunity of singing for a young college album. The film revives the genre for Hindi movies. I had such a great time working on the track Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas. It's bound to take everyone back to their memories of first love. The innocence and warmth of the song will bring a smile to your face."

Director Ratnaa Sinha recreates it for her upcoming 'Middle Class Love'. The first song of the film's album is titled 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas'.

The song is written and scored by Himesh Reshammiya, and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Mucchal. The song brings back the nostalgic vibe of first love, the first brush with romance and the joyous emotions it evokes.

Talking about the track, Himesh Reshammiya says: "This song will remind everyone of their first love. The song speaks about the feelings that one experiences when in love and how first love will always have a special place in your heart."

"I have channelled my personal experiences with the music and I hope it touches everyone's hearts."

Palak Muchhal adds: "The melody of the song will touch the right chord with the audiences as it brings back the feeling of first love. It's always a pleasure singing for Himesh Sir and I had such a great experience working with him and Jubin on this song. I hope this song makes everyone relish their fond memories of love!"

Director Ratnaa Sinha adds that Himesh has delivered a very wholesome album to me which is in sync with the film's theme.

'Middle Class Love' stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

'Middle Class Love' is all set to release on September 16.

SOURCE: IANS

Jubin Nautiyal Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas Middle Class Love Ratnaa Sinha Himesh Reshammiya Palak Mucchal Prit Kamani Eisha Singh Kavya Thapar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama to give a tough fight to Ankush and Barkha, Vanraj to support Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
With Aamir tanking, Akshay delivering 3rd dud, B'wood stares at an abyss
MUMBAI : After disaster struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases -- Aamir Khan's long-awaited, mega-hyped...
Superb! A sneak peek at some of the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Everyone is super excited for Bigg Boss 16. There are a lot of speculations being made about the contestants of...
Anya Singh's 'dream' of working with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti has 'come true'
MUMBAI: Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with 'Qaidi Band' and won the hearts of many with her series 'Never Kiss...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video