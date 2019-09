MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms' Judgementall Hai Kya, which released a month ago, was well received by the audience and critics. It was a murder suspense movie and had talented stars like Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Now, we hear that the movie will stream on ZEE 5 from 26th September. At the time of its release, it ran into controversy when the lead actress had a tiff with a journalist during the press conference. This also created a tiff between Ekta and Kangana.



Well, all of this seems to be in the past now, as the movie did well at the box office and will soon stream on an OTT platform.