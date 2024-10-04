Just In: Karan Johar and AA Films acquire the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of NTR Jr’s magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’

NTR Jr

MUMBAI : Declared as the biggest mass entertainer of the year right from the time of its announcement, the magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Man of Masses NTR Jr has audiences eagerly awaiting the film’s blockbuster release. Amidst all the anticipation and excitement for the film, a massive update comes from the makers. Making the grand announcement, it was revealed that acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar of Dharma Productions and Anil Thadani of AA Films have now acquired the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of ‘Devara: Part 1.’

Sharing the big update on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! 

Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara

We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!”

Dharma Productions further posted:

Team ‘Devara’ also confirmed the same on their social media stating, “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara! 

Looking forward to a thunderous release on 10th October 2024! ”

Anil Thadani’s AA Films also shared the same on their socials:

Exciting indeed! 

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Eid weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

