JUST IN! Kriti Sanon joins the action on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in the UK

MUMBAI: Seven years after debuting alongside each other in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to reunite in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath Part 1. Recently, Tiger started his shoot for the film in the UK and now today Kriti joined the team for the first schedule of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a video of her riding a bike in a black ensemble, complete with a black leather jacket, looking badass. She wrote, “Shoot Mode on… Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule.”

Ganapath is reportedly set in a post-war dystopian future in the year 2090 and sees Tiger playing the role of a boxer. Even Kriti will be seen channelling her action avatar for it as she will be performing some high-octane action sequences on screen for the first time in Ganapath. According to reports there is also going to be another actress in the film and the names of Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi did the rounds before, but no official announcement has been made yet by the makers.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. It will be a two films franchise and the first part of it is set to hit the big screen during Christmas next year on December 23, 2022.

