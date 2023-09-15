Just Married! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chatra finally got married, check out the very first picture

Have a look at the very first picture of newly wed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda after their marriage
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans and making into the headlines for her marriage for couple of days. We have seen many pictures and posts which were showing the excitement of the fans and audience as they were showering the love towards Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda.

The pictures from the pre wedding functions and Sangeet ceremony were getting viral all over the Internet since morning today which was held in Udaipur and now finally today Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha got married, and here is the very first picture of newlyweds couple

Also read -Must read! Dia Mirza calls herself a 'part-time actor', wishes to be casted in more projects

Indeed the couple is looking beautiful as ever and they are complementing each other. Indeed this pair is made for each other and the picture is defining nothing but love.

What are you are views on the newly wed couple and very first picture after their wedding, di let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Jawan actress Priyamani reveals how she took care and felt responsible for her female co-stars

