Just one movie old and Alaya F is already wowing everyone with her off screen presence as well!

MUMBAI: The girl of the moment Alaya F has made a remarkable debut with her movie Jawani Jaaneman. The actress is receiving praises from across the nation for nailing her debut performance.

Alaya portrayed her character in the movie with the efficiency of a seasoned actor and not just that! The actress has always been vocal and well spoken through all her interviews.

Alaya hit a treble of firsts soon after her movie was released as the actress featured on the cover of a leading magazine and also made her debut at the fashion week walking for a known clothing brand.

Alaya has not only cemented her place amongst a host of newcomers but is riding ahead of the wave.

The actress’ also makes sure that every time she walks out, she is dressed to give major fashion goals.

Being hailed as the girl of the moment with all the success coming her way, Alaya F is surely basking in the glorious debut that made all the waves.

Alaya’s preparations are proof of how she has made sure that she marked her debut with utmost promise and a good understanding of her artistry- one of the reasons how she could nail the unconventional role like a pro.

Alaya’s Bollywood debut Jawaani Jaaneman fetched the actress praises from the audience, critics and even industry peers and fans are waiting to see her shine her magic once again on the silver screen.

Up next will be Puja Entertainment's second film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced.