Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel self-isolate in the mountains

28 Mar 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his actress wife Jessica Biel moved out of the city and retreated to the mountains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering a look at what his family has been doing in quarantine, he took to Instagram to share a photograph of his wife in the middle of a snowy landscape, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these.. Hope you guys are staying safe and healthy," he captioned the image.

While keeping his family safe, the 39-year-old singer/actor did not forget others in need.

"We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. … While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help," he told his followers, before listing Feeding America, The Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and Save The Children.

The "Trolls World Tour" star did not offer any clue as where he and his family are exercising their social distancing.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

