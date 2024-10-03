Jyotika talks about the reason she chose to play a mother's role in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan

Shaitaan is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
MUMBAI: Actor Jyotika will be seen essaying the role of a mother to Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan, which also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika said, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

She added, "I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light."

