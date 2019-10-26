News

Kabir Khan on 'Kabir Singh': Toxic character okay as long as it isn't glorified

26 Oct 2019 02:00 PM

The Shahid Kapoor blockbuster "Kabir Singh" has been criticised by a section of the audience and media alike, who feel the film promotes toxic masculinity. Ace Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan says as long as a toxic character is not glorified in a film, there is nothing wrong in dealing with such a subject.

"If a character has toxic masculinity, that is not the problem. It is ultimately about I (the filmmaker) show him in the film. That matters. Am I glorifying him or showing him as a broken piece? It also depends on how the audience perceives it. What matters the most is, what comment the filmmaker is making at the end of the film," said Khan, when asked about the subject of toxic masculinity in films such as "Kabir Singh".

The filmmaker was talking at an interactive session on the topic 'Cinema As Agent of Change', at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, which was also attended by Tahira Kashyap Khurrrana.

He added: "I feel politically incorrect people are damn exciting, so creating such a character is interesting. But it all depends on what comment a filmmaker is making using such a character at the end of the film."

Kabir Khan has been known for making socio-politicial comments in films such as "Kabul Express", "New York", "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

Asked about his opinion on censorship because he has faced hurdles in the past, Kabir said: "There should not be any censorship and the film certification board, if they feel that a certain kind of content is not suitable for a certain age group, they can bring more ratings instead of just ‘U', ‘A', 'U/A'. But they should not be censoring films. Censorship sometimes creates the most idiotic situations."

