News

'Kabir Singh' actor bags Indo-Mexican project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Thakkur of "Kabir Singh" fame and actress Ananditaa have teamed up for an Indo-Mexican short film titled "Grim Reaper Inc.".

"My co-actor Ananditaa is one of the few people I know can hold a strong conversation. I love how she understood and showed what had to be shown on camera. She is an absolute delight to work with," said Kunal about his co-actor.

Ananditaa, who featured in the web series "Bekaboo", said: "Kunal is extremely fun to work with. He is a wonderful person and a very good actor."

The short film is presented by Coralian Films and directed by Arturo Alanis Garza.

 

Tags > Kabir Singh, Kunal Thakkur, Ananditaa, Indo-Mexican, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Dec 2019 06:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas in Bigg Boss 13, YHM bids final bye, Kangana’s new achievement, & more
Vikas in Bigg Boss 13, YHM bids final bye,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Dec 2019 06:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS moments between Avneet-Siddharth from the sets of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga
BTS moments between Avneet-Siddharth from the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna

past seven days