'Kabir Singh' actor bags Indo-Mexican project

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Thakkur of "Kabir Singh" fame and actress Ananditaa have teamed up for an Indo-Mexican short film titled "Grim Reaper Inc.".



"My co-actor Ananditaa is one of the few people I know can hold a strong conversation. I love how she understood and showed what had to be shown on camera. She is an absolute delight to work with," said Kunal about his co-actor.



Ananditaa, who featured in the web series "Bekaboo", said: "Kunal is extremely fun to work with. He is a wonderful person and a very good actor."



The short film is presented by Coralian Films and directed by Arturo Alanis Garza.