Kabzaa movie review: This Upendra and Shriya Saran starrer is just a bad rehashed version of KGF

MUMBAI: KGF starring Yash was a Kannada film, and it was dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The first installment did well at the box office and the second part took the box office by storm. While a few Telugu films were doing well pan-India, KGF opened doors for Kannada movies to attract the audiences across the country. Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara did very well in the Hindi markets as well.

Now, one more Kannada movie titled Kabzaa has hit the big screens today, and the makers have released it in various languages including Hindi. We saw the movie in Hindi which is titled Underworld Ka Kabzaa.

Kabzaa revolves around Arkeshwara (Upendra) who in his childhood, due to some circumstances shifts to a place called Amarpura with his mother and brother. He later becomes an air force pilot, but some twists and turns in his life make him a gangster. What happens thereafter and what difficulties he faces in his life as a gangster, forms the rest of the story...

When the teaser and the trailer of Kabzaa was released, people compared it with KGF. But, the makers said that it's a different film. Well, concept wise, yes it is different from KGF, but the narration style is an exact copy of the Yash starrer. After a point you will feel like you are watching KGF without Yash in it.

Also, the screenplay and direction is all over the place; random things keep on happening throughout the movie. There's also a random item song which was totally not required. The song also has hilarious lyrics, maybe a lost in translation thing happened here.

The dialogues are not whistle worthy, but funny. Remember how in a scene in KGF 2, Yash says one line in English, the same thing has been used here. The worst element about the movie is the editing. There are just too many like literally TOO MANY black outs in between the scenes and after a point it starts getting irritating. They also have a narration going on in the background throughout the film just to explain what's going on in the movie.

Upendra might be a good actor (we haven't seen his work earlier), but here the role doesn't suit him. He doesn't have the personality to carry such a larger-than-life character. Shriya Saran looks beautiful in the film, but apart from a couple of scenes in the climax, the movie doesn't offer her much to perform. Kichcha Sudeepa has literally a 5 minute role, and Shiva Rajkumar comes in the climax giving the hint of Kabzaa 2. Among the star cast, the only actor who actually leaves a mark is Murali Sharma.

Well, we wonder after watching Kabzaa, if the moviegoers will be interested in watching Kabzaa 2.

Overall, Kabzaa is not worth your time and money. So skip it! Maybe you can watch KGF again on OTT.

Ratings: 1.5/5

