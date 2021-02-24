Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY; check out five adorable family photos of the couple

MUMBAI: Kajol and Ajay Devgn who are regarded as one of the most popular and adorable couples in B-town never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. The duo has been married for over two decades now, but their chemistry, be it on-screen and off-screen, remains the same.

The couple certainly proves that love knows no bounds.

Kajol and Ajay decided to tie the knot after dating for four years. However, no formal proposal took place in their relationship. And, you will be surprised to know that it was not love at first sight for both of them. Ajay and Kajol were dating different people when they first met on the sets of their film Hulchul. In fact, Kajol was not even the first choice for the film. It was only after Divya Bharti's tragic demise that she got a last-minute entry on the sets and the rest is, of course, history!

Love blossomed between the two and they decided to get married in 1999. Their wedding was subject to wide media scrutiny, and Kajol was highly criticised for her decision to settle down at the peak of her career.

Talking about the same, the actress revealed that her father did not talk to her for four days because he wanted her to focus on her career.

To mark their marriage anniversary, here we present five family pictures of Kajol and Ajay with their kids, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. Take a look.

On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut last month with Tribhanga. As for Ajay, he will be next seen in the biographical sports film, Maidaan.

CREDIT: TIMESNOWNEWS