Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'

MUMBAI :As her film 'Dushman' completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the "scariest film" she has ever done or watched.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared few moments from the 1998 film, which was directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Kajol wrote: "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I'm sure out of all of you guys as well."

"And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

Dushman is a psychological thriller film starring Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana. The film is directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is a remake of Hollywood film 'Eye for an Eye'.

SOURCE-IANS