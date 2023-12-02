Kajol has a hilarious reply for trolls asking how she got 'fair'

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is often trolled for undergoing skin whitening procedure, has come out in response to trolls and it is every bit hilarious.
MUMBAI:Bollywood actress Kajol, who is often trolled for undergoing skin whitening procedure, has come out in response to trolls and it is every bit hilarious.

Kajol took to her Instagram story, where she shared a picture of her covering her entire face with a black mask and sunglasses.

She wrote: "To all those who ask how I became so fair?"

The actress added the hashtags #sunblocked #spfunbeatable."

On the Bollywood front, Kajol was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky'. She will next be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife', an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to work as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 16:45

