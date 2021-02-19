Kajol: If God is watching us the least we can do is be entertaining!

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol has a quirky suggestion for those who fear God. She feels if God is watching us, we should make sure we entertain him!

"If God is watching us the least we can do is be entertaining!," Kajol wrote on her Instagram story.

The actress is known for her sense of humour and she often posts quirky stuff on social media.

Kajol was last seen in the recently released OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generation of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.