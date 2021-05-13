Kajol shares hilarious 'Revelation 420'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol shared a hilarious revelation on social media on Thursday.

She posted a note on her Instagram story, which reads: "It is now acceptable to pop down to the market in your pajamas and nightie. Revelation 420."

Speaking about her work, Kajol was last seen on the screen in the digitally released "Tribhanga" directed by Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.

SOURCE: IANS