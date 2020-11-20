Kajol wants to give Teacher of the Year award to Covid-19

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol wants to give the Teacher of the Year award to the Covid-19 pandemic, she expressed on Friday.

"Teacher of the year award goes to COVID- 19," wrote Kajol on Instagram Story. The actress also explained why she wants to confer the award to the pandemic.

"Taught us what life is about, simplicity and spirituality plus uncertainty," wrote the actress, who often takes to social media to share words of wisdom for her fans and followers.

On the work front, Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with "Tribhanga", a drama set in Mumbai.

The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

