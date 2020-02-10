Kalki Koechlin welcomes a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg!

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin, soon after the release of Sacred Games 2, announced her pregnancy. The actress waited for a good 5 months before she announced it on social media, and the industry was super happy for her.

Her boyfriend Guy Hershberg has been very supportive of her, and the duo has given major goals by posting multiple pictures of their cute antics.

Kalki has even mentioned how unsure she was in the beginning when she found out, but after multiple confirmations, she was happy.

On February 7, the happy couple welcomed a baby girl through the water-birthing method. No other details have been given out as of now.

Congratulations to the adorable couple!

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA