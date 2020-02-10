News

Kalki Koechlin welcomes a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin, soon after the release of Sacred Games 2, announced her pregnancy. The actress waited for a good 5 months before she announced it on social media, and the industry was super happy for her.

Her boyfriend Guy Hershberg has been very supportive of her, and the duo has given major goals by posting multiple pictures of their cute antics.

Kalki has even mentioned how unsure she was in the beginning when she found out, but after multiple confirmations, she was happy.

On February 7, the happy couple welcomed a baby girl through the water-birthing method. No other details have been given out as of now.

Congratulations to the adorable couple!

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

 

Tags Kalki Koechlin Sacred Games 2 social media Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here