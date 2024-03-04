'Kamsin Kali', the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to arrive on 5th April!

MUMBAI : The much-awaited 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose' truly gave a glimpse of intriguing, bold, and gripping content on its way. This indeed created a stir among the audience while the makers already gave an alert with a disclaimer. Now, the makers are gearing up to drop the first song titled, 'Kamsin Kali' which is all set for its release on 5th April.

'Kamsin Kali', the first sensational song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released on 5th April. Sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar the song will take the audience on a wild ride. Well, this indeed raises the excitement to witness the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and now, all eyes are on 5th April. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

 


 

    

 

