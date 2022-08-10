Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss every year as she spoke against "politicians, anti-nationals, tukde-tukde gang".
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss every year as she spoke against "politicians, anti-nationals, tukde-tukde gang".

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline "Elon Musk: I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

She captioned it: "This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year..."

Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

"But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity... I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money...I see those more rich they get deprived they become..."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 14:30

