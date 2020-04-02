News

Kangana Ranaut is all PRAISES for Kartik Aaryan

Kangana Ranaut, who is one of the most popular and talented actresses, is all praises for Kartik Aaryan.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 09:27 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is known for his performance in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, among others. He has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following.

The actor has his own style, his own method to charm the audience and immense talent to keep his fans entertained. No wonder everyone is all praise for the heartthrob and the latest to join the never-ending list is multiple-time National award-winning Kangana Ranaut. Recently Kangana was on a live chat with an online portal. While speaking about genuine talent in our industry, she was quick to mention Kartik Aaryan’s name. The actress was heard praising him and his individuality at the movies in her live chat. Speaking about the hunk, she said, “There are talented people like that Punchnama actor, Kartik Aaryan. I have not seen his movies, but as long as you are original in his space, we need you. Like Akshay Kumar was Khiladi, he had his charm, he need not be Aamir Khan but he was Akshay Kumar & now that legacy. People should stick to their individuality.

As if someone has to mimic Kartik Aaryan they can’t do it, right? Or Govinda because they are really original and I like original talents!” Kartik Aaryan is one of those few actors who has made it big with his sheer hard work and great acting chops.

Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut? Hit the comment section.

 

 

Tags Kangana Ranaut Kartik Aaryan Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Luka Chuppi Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar

