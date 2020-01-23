Kangana Ranaut lashes out at lawyer Indira Jaising on Nirbhaya gang rape case

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her forthcoming movie Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer. The actress is all set to rule the big screens with her performance in this sports drama.

Apart from films, she is known for her impeccable statements. She expresses her reaction with impunity on every issue related to society. Kangana's style is very much liked by her fans.

The actress' film is releasing on January 24. Along with promotion, Kangana is voicing her opinion on social issues.

Kangana has expressed her anger at Nirbhaya's killers and senior lawyer Indira Jaising by holding a press conference.

In fact, Kangana, Richa Chadha, Nina Gupta, Jassi Gill, and the film's director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari were also present at the press conference held during the premiere of Panga in Mumbai last night.

During this, giving her opinion on the culprits of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, Kangana said that the person has raped a woman and is not a minor.

Kangana did not stop there. She also lashed out at senior advocate Indira Jaising, who had a few days ago appealed to Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the culprits.

Kangana said, 'Women like Indira Jai Singh produce rapists only, they should be kept for 4 days in jail with rapists.'

On the work front, Kangana’s movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 24th, clashing with Indian dance film Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’sSouza.