Kangana Ranaut’s unfiltered virtual spat with an artiste wreaks online havoc on Twitter, check for deets

MUMBAI: After ridiculing Deepika Padukone and Ira Khan’s take on depression, Kangana Ranaut was caught up in a Twitter war with a 22-year-old artiste named Priyanka Paul, on Wednesday, regarding the same.

Kangana started her morning by tweeting against IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil. The latter was caught in a spat with Twitter handle 'True Indology' over the origin of firecrackers and whether they were used in ancient India or not.

When Twitter suspended True Indology’s account, Kangana began championing for it's return and bashing Moudgil online, so much so that she extended to address the latter lady's appointment in the IPS as ‘side effects of reservations’.

“Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence.”, Kangana had tweeted.

Now, Priyanka Paul, an artiste who uses Twitter under the username of @artwhoring tweeted against Kangana. “Honestly starting to think it was better when there were less ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood (they’re all bland savarnas anyway what's the difference) at least the others aren’t spewing garbage like this crackpot here”, she wrote.

Not attacking the new entrant on this tweet of hers, Kangana went on to bash Priyanka in the latter's other tweet, wherein she talked about her mental health.

Priyanka had retweeted a tweet about all the challenges that mental health patients face, such as self-harm, suicidal thoughts and public meltdowns. “Somedays I’ve done all of them together and that’s what I call multi-tasking,” she wrote about herself.

Kangana chose to respond therein by writing, “Apni haalat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyaan mat do mujhse gyaan lo (See the state of yourself. Why don’t you do something about it? You admit to being suicidal, are toxic and look creepy as well. What faults do you not have? Don’t give me advice, rather take one from me), change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate.”.

Kangana taunted Priyanka online by calling her a ‘weirdo’ and further addressing her to be ‘the kind of woman I want in my wild house parties’.

When Priyanka replied to Kangana's comment by writing "Go f**k yourself", Kangana responded back, "No no no I am hot and sexy I don’t do it myself.".

On this note, Twitterati expressed their disappointment just not at Kangana’s choice of words but also over how she chose to react to the issue of mental health. Her statements were echoed by her fan pages and followers, who flocked to Priyanka’s Twitter page in order to abuse, fat-shame and troll her for what they called ‘making a show’ out of depression.

Later, Kangana blocked Priyanka on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations! You can finally have a normal sleep. Been watching and reporting her tweets but it gives shivers how low one can go just to show hate.”. One of Kangana's former fan tweeted, “Yes break ups hurt but did u ever used to be a Kangana Ranaut fan?”.

Others also called her out for ridiculing someone with mental health issues and highlighted the potential harm that they could cause to someone dealing with the same.

“@KanganaTeam mocks and derides someone who has acknowledged they have contemplated suicide and self-harm. She makes fun of her looks and tells her to meditate. Anyone who ridicules the suffering of others is themselves in dire need of help. Hope she gets it soon.”, the following tweet circulated as well.

Kangana seems unfazed by the criticism coming her way. She continues to call them ‘depressed and suicidal snowflake feminists’.

Credit: Hindustan Times