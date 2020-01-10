Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga gives a break to reality show singer

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for yet another release. We will see her don the role of a mother in the sports drama Panga. The film is also giving a break to Indian Idol 11 singer Sunny Hindustani. After his performance went viral on social media, music composers Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy reached out to him for a song in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film.

Sunny Hindustani of Indian Idol Season 11, who is known as the rooh of Nusrat Sahib, has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs since his auditions not only for his fabulous singing skills but for his struggle as well.

His life changed from being a person who used to shine people’s shoes to becoming one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol.

Recently, he sang a song for the upcoming movie Panga. This big news will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol.

Shankar Mahadevan, the music director of the movie, was in awe of Sunny’s voice and loved the way he sang. Not only him, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also found Sunny’s voice very melodic.

Panga also stars Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Yagya Bhasin. Panga is based on the story of a national-level kabaddi player and will showcase the story of a woman who decides to pursue her dream of playing kabaddi after a long time. The movie will be releasing on January 24, 2020.

