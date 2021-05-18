Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Story on Tuesday to announce that she has tested negative for Covid-19.

"Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs... yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.... anyways thanks for all your wishes and love," she wrote.

A few days back, the actress had put up a post talking about demolishing Covid, which she claimed was deleted by Instagram.

"Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome. It's been two days here on Insta but don't think will last here more than a week," the actress wrote at the time.

Kangana was detected with Covid-19 when she was planning to go back to Himachal Pradesh amid the Mumbai lockdown.

Meanwhile, her Twitter account was also suspended a while back.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

SOURCE – IANS