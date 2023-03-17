Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong

Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been "totally hijacked by Leftists" as the information about her birthday and background is "warped".
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 23:00
movie_image: 
Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong

MUMBAI:Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been "totally hijacked by Leftists" as the information about her birthday and background is "warped".

Kangana took to Instagram stories and said that her birthday falls on March 23 and not the given date on the website which states it is on March 20.

The actress wrote: "Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it, it's warped again..."

She added: "Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March..."

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. She also has 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' lined up.

SOURCE-IANS

Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Shraddha Arya to play a double role in Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more...
Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong
MUMBAI:Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been "totally hijacked by Leftists...
Must Read! Fan of Kulfi Kumar Bajewale? Here’s how Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma’s life has turned out now
MUMBAI:When it comes to TV shows, child artists become one of the major reasons for attraction as the audience always...
Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Indeed the fans always look forward to the trending news coming from the entertainment world, and TellyChakkar...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Amazing! Marjina starts to remember who Ali is
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Recent Stories
Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong
Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong

Latest Video